© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
guns.jpg
Pixabay.com

Wisconsin Democrats are renewing calls for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago.

The bills would institute a universal background check for gun sales and implement a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, called a special session in 2019 to pass them, but Republicans ignored him.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assemly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages Wednesday.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR Newsgun controlWisconsin legislature
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press