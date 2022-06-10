WI Protests to Push for Stronger Gun-Safety Laws include a march in Minocqua

Just weeks after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead, Wisconsinites across the state will protest this weekend to demand action on gun safety. The actions are part of the national "March for Our Lives" demonstration, which includes similar events in cities across America.

Adeline Gent, an organizer of the Madison protest and a high school senior, said the event is a youth-led demonstration which aims to empower kids and teens to make their voices heard.

"We are marching on June 11th at 3 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol," Gent explained. "We are ready and so excited to have people out on the streets fighting for gun violence prevention."

Wisconsin's government typically stalemates over gun-control issues. Policies to loosen gun-safety laws pass the Republican-held Legislature, but meet with a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Gun-safety bills authored by Democrats usually do not even receive a public hearing.

The group Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Wisconsin 23rd in the nation for the strength of its gun-safety policies. But firearms still end an average of 641 lives in the state each year.

Abbi Stickels, another organizer of the Madison March for Our Lives event and a college student, said protesters are pushing for voter mobilization on gun safety.

"We are not outside of the realm of action," Stickels asserted. "We are all in control of the changes we want to see; it is completely obtainable."

March for Our Lives actions are planned this Saturday in six other Wisconsin towns and cities.

Northwoods "March for Our Lives" will meet at Minocqua Veterans Park on Saturday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m.

After a short speaker program they will march north on the sidewalk and hold our protest rally by the guardrail across from the shopping center.

They encourage people who want to participate to bring a sign with a message to protest gun violence.