National march over gun concerns includes a rally in Minocqua

A push for gun control measures marched through the Northwoods.

On Saturday the national 'March For Our Lives' protest saw hundreds of protests across the county. Despite the rain, dozens of people took to the streets in Minocqua to share their message.

The Northwoods Progressives hosted the march as a way for community members to have their feelings heard. Calling on lawmakers to tighten policies around gun access in America.

The Washington Post reported this year there have been over 250 mass shootings across the nation.

"I've been an activist for handgun violence for 31 years ever since my husband was murdered on a campus," Jane Nicholson of Manitowish Waters said. "I ask people to think and examine carefully what they are supporting. If you are not willing to look inside the classroom in Uvalde then you should not be supporting laws that contribute to it that is what I want to tell people including elected officials."

On Wednesday the House voted to pass the Protecting Our Kids Act (H.R. 7910), a wide-sweeping gun control package but experts report it is not likely to pass the senate.

Wisconsin Congressmen Tom Tiffany voted against the bill saying it was a press release the proposal was "rushed" and "partisan".

“Chipping away at the constitutional rights of hard-working, law-abiding Americans will not make our communities safer. There is a better way," Tiffany said in a press release.

"I think that the current interpretation of the second amendment is the greatest fraud that has ever been inflicted on American people it is what is causing all of this mass murder," Robert Hanson of Lac du Flambeau said.

Organizers said they hope this display on Saturday carries their message to the polls in November.