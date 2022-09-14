Extension leader reacts to possible cuts in Lincoln County

Lincoln County's UW Extension speaks out after the county requested they cut their budget.

The current proposal could mean the end of some leadership and education programs across Lincoln County, including county 4H programs.

Art Lersch, the Area Extension Director of the UW Division of Extension, says the extension helps develop youth leaders in the community, but understands why they could be cut.

One of the programs the extension offers is 4H, with around 270 youth members participating in the program.

Lersch says that 4H is just one part of the office, with the Health and Wellness, Community Development and Agriculture educators potentially getting cut too.

"The way I look at it, as a director, is that all those educators are working together with our office to move community based education forward," Lersch said.

The proposal stems from budget issues within the county. The County Board Chair Don Friske said they asked the extension to cut around $200,000 out of their budget.

Friske will be holding a listening session Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30 in the Upstairs Board Room of the Lincoln County Service Center. Those previously or currently involved in 4H are encouraged to share their experience.

The final vote deciding if the extension will be cut or not will be at the county board meeting on September 20.