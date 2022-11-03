Rhinelander narrows search for new administrator

Rhinelander leaders will soon interview finalists for the position of City Administrator.

In a press release, the city council announced two finalists.

One is Richard Heath, Administrator for the Town of Algoma near Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Also to be considered is Patrick Reagan, Village Manager/Village Clerk for the Village of Lake Odessa, Michigan.

Final interviews for these candidates are tentatively being scheduled to begin next week.

The city is still putting together the details for those interviews.

Zach Vruwink announced in August he would be leaving the city administrator’s position.

Vruwink had accepted a position with the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, and planned to stay in Rhinelander.