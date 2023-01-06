Governor anticipates a shared revenue increase will be part of the next state budget

Governor Tony Evers thinks county, village, and city leaders statewide have something to look forward to.

Evers believes an increase in shared revenue will be part of the next two-year state budget.

“The good news out of all this, no matter what happens, there’s going to be increased revenue for the municipalities and counties in Wisconsin. That will happen” said Evers.

He says it's just a matter of how much, as there's no solid agreement in place, and right now each side has its own plan.

“There’s been no agreement on that. The fact that everybody’s talking about it and is behind it, I feel confidant that we’re going to move forward.”

Evers says an increase in shared revenue is one area that everyone agrees on as the state sits on a $6 billion surplus.

That's not the case with some other ideas, but Evers feels the two sides can work it out.

“Fixing the darn roads and issues around broadband. So I think there is lots of opportunity for finding commonality and finding common ground”

Evers made his comments alongside Lt. Gov Sara Rodriguez while touring career and technical education facilities at Stevens Point Senior High on Thursday.