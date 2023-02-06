Lac du Flambeau Tribe wants “good faith offer” before removing barriers on roads

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa says it has no intention of removing the barriers it put up on four roads until a good faith offer is made.

Those barriers are currently blocking access to dozens of homes of non-tribal members who own homes within the reservation boundaries.

As WXPR previously reported, the Tribe put up barriers on four roads last week.

It was in response to failed negotiations between the Tribe, two title companies, the Town of Lac du Flambeau and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

At the center of the issue are expired right-of-way agreements.

At an emergency meeting last week, the town board voted to reach out to the Tribe with an offer to sit and down find a resolution.

It asked the Tribe to lift the barriers on the roads for 60 days while they come to an agreement.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Government responded to that request Monday saying, “First and foremost, we have no intention of removing the barriers that we installed on our land until the town, title companies, and right-of-way applicants make a good faith offer to the tribe for compensation for over 10 years of trespass and valid rights-of-way over the tribal lands these roads traverse.”

You can read the full statement here.

The Tribe says the town has been aware of these issues since 2011 and has not taken the proper steps to resolve it.

The town board posted on its website that it will be holding another meeting to discuss this response. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday no day or time for the meeting had been set.