Politics & Government

Evers to deliver 2023 budget address to Wisconsin Legislature Wednesday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST
Wisconsin Budget Tax Cuts
Morry Gash
/
AP
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address on Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. On Sunday, Feb. 12, Evers' office released more specifics on how he plans to direct tax benefits toward low-income and middle-class Wisconsin earners under his executive budget.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers will be presenting his budget to the Wisconsin legislature tonight.

Evers started unveiling his budget during his State of the State address and has been releasing details from it for the last week.

It includes money for the Brewers to repair their stadium, a tax plan to boost the middle class, and initiatives to curb reckless driving.

You can watch his address below. It starts at 7:00 p.m.

After getting the budget, lawmakers will spend the next couple of months re-writing it.

