Applications sought for Oneida County District Attorney

Oneida County will be needing a new District Attorney, and the Governor is seeking applications for the job.

The office of Governor Tony Evers says the appointment for Oneida County will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Michael Schiek’s election to the Oneida County Circuit Court.

New District Attorneys are also being sought for Grant and Vernon Counties.

The new district attorneys will serve for the remainder of the unexpired terms that end January 2025.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. May 31st.

Applicants should specify the county for which they are applying. For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.