Governor helps fill potholes in stops across the state, including Rhinelander

Potholes have been and continue to be a pain for many people across Wisconsin.

The mostly small, but deep holes can do significant damage to your tires, axles, and vehicle as a whole.

Governor Tony Evers spent the day filling potholes across the state with road work crews, including in Rhinelander.

At the road work site in Rhinelander, the governor was joined by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation rolling up his sleeves and filling in potholes.

The message in mind was to not only be in the community helping fix broken roads, but also to thank the Men and Women who work so hard to keep the roads in the best possible condition.

"it's hard work, it's difficult work and it happens every year," Evers said. "We all get excited for super highways and this and that and at the end of the day this is something that happens every single day in every municipality."