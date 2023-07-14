Jillian Pfeifer appointed to Oneida County District Attorney

Jillian Pfeifer will be Oneida County’s new District Attorney.

Governor Tony Evers announced her appointment Thursday.

She replaces Michael Schiek who was elected to the Oneida County Circuit Court.

Pfeifer has spent her entire legal career in the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, where she is the full-time assistant district attorney.

She’s a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University Law School.

“I am extremely honored to accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as the Oneida County District Attorney,” said Pfeifer. “I am humbled by the opportunity to continue the longstanding tradition of respectable district attorneys in Oneida County. I look forward to continuing the collaboration with our dedicated law enforcement agencies and other community partners. As district attorney, I will be committed to serving our community with fairness in the pursuit of justice.”

Pfeifer will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.