Rep. Tom Tiffany passes on Senate run, will run for reelection in Congress

Congressman Tom Tiffany will not try to run against Tammy Baldwin for her Senate seat next year.

The Republican from Minocqua had been considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Tuesday, he announced plans to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District in the northern portion of the state.

Tiffany was first elected to the office in 2020.

In a statement announcing his decision, Tiffany said, "After talking with my family, I have decided to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District. While Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable due to her record as a rubber stamp for President Biden, I can make the greatest impact continuing to serve the great people of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives.

Let there be no doubt, I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for their fiscal recklessness, open border disaster, and the weaponization of the Justice Department against the American people.

America and Wisconsin can do better than the current status quo. I look forward to working with our nominees for President and U.S. Senate to turn Wisconsin red in 2024."

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin announced her reelection campaign in April.

It will be her third term if she’s reelected.

No Republicans have formally declared their candidacies in the U.S. Senate race.