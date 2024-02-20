Central Wisconsin lawmaker edged out of his district plans to run again

Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District Representative says he plans on running to retain his seat despite new maps putting him in the redrawn 87th District.

“I can tell you that 73% of my constituents that I have represented now into my 8th year are in the [new] 85th District,” said Snyder. “I have a relationship with them. I have helped Wausau and the area in a lot of ways, and I will be running in the 85th again.”

Snyder’s home address sits in the 87th by about a block and a half. That District now covers areas from Schofield to Rothschild and Kronenwetter, while the 85th primarily covers the City and Town of Wausau and the Village and Town of Weston.

Snyder is one of about a dozen incumbents in the Assembly that have been displaced. He made his announcement on Monday, shortly after the new maps were signed into law by Governor Tony Evers. He adds that he’s unsure what other Republicans will do, as there is still work to be done in Madison before they can dive into strategy sessions.

It should be noted that Snyder can announce his intentions without a change of address. If he wins the 85th Assembly District seat, he would be required to establish a new residence within the district ten days after he takes the oath of office. According to Snyder that gives him about two months from the date of the election to establish a residency in either Wausau or Weston.

Snyder says not everyone got what they wanted, with some Democrats hoping that Evers would veto the maps in hopes of a more favorable result by the State Supreme Court. But Monday’s outcome was still the best-case scenario. “It puts some finality to this. It will help our clerks and the Election Commission prepare for the Primary and November elections. Rather than waiting for the courts to pick something out, then probably being challenged by the federal or US Supreme Court.

Despite the re-worked district boundaries Snyder says he will still be considered an incumbent for the upcoming election. The fall Primary Election is scheduled for August, with the General Election scheduled for November 5th.