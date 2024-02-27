Governor brings 'Year of the Worker' tour to Wausau

Governor Tony Evers spent part of his Monday in Wausau at Kolbe Windows and Doors learning about how the Wausau staple has grown and retained its workforce.

During the roundtable discussion, Evers had the chance to hear about how Kolbe partners with local childcare providers and provides an on-site clinic for employees. He said those strategies are things that every employer in the state could learn from.

“It’s a great example of a company that’s caring about their workers and going above and beyond,” said Evers.

The Governor also noted that childcare shortages are one of the biggest issues facing the state because of the domino effect it can create. “Many times both parents work, and they need childcare. If we don’t step up [on our end] many of them will close. When they close, that takes people out of the workforce. That is the opposite of what we should be doing.”

The stop was part of Evers’ “Year of the Worker” tour.