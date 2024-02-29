Tiffany on US Southern border

Today, both President Biden and former President Trump visited Texas border communities as they campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

WXPR spoke with Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany of Minocqua about immigration, one of voters’ biggest reported concerns.

55% of Republicans and 22% of Democrats listed immigration as a top priority in a January AP-NORC poll.

Tiffany wants the Senate to pass the Secure the Border Act of 2023.

The bill, which received no Democratic support, would resume construction of a wall on the Southern border, as well as increase the number of Border Patrol agents, and significantly limit asylum.

“That is the best ‘Secure the Border’ bill that has ever passed any House in the United States Congress. The Senate has it, they can pass it anytime that they want to,” he said.

Tiffany said that immigrants should assimilate into the United States.

“We have parts of America that are becoming like Venezuela, that are becoming like Haiti, that are becoming like Somalia. That is not how this country was founded and how it operated for 200 plus years. And so you have just incredible damage has been done to America,” said Tiffany.

On February 4th, Senators introduced a bipartisan agreement with tougher immigration and asylum laws intended to cut back the number of illegal border crossings.

However, that bill was blocked by Senate Republicans.