St. Germain lighting ordinance tabled indefinitely

Yesterday, the St. Germain town board met for their regular meeting.

They had been considering a lighting ordinance but decided last night to table the idea indefinitely.

St. Germain Chairman Tom Christensen pointed to a Wisconsin Statute that prevents town governments from requiring approval to install or maintain outdoor lighting in shorelands, as well as barring them from making other restrictions.

The statute is 59.692 (1k) on the zoning of shorelands on navigable waters.

St. Germain had been considering a waterfront lighting ordinance to reduce light pollution.