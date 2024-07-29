Second Gentleman visits Wausau Hmong festival

Wausau, for at least a moment, became the center of a Democratic presidential campaign Saturday.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was featured among several guests of honor at the annual Hmong Wausau Festival.

He, alongside Governor Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez took part in the opening ceremonies of the festival.

Several other local and state leaders were ushered in alongside them, including Republican leaders such as Congressman Tom Tiffany and Representative Pat Snyder.

"This is such an honor to be here. I bring greetings from Vice President Harris...soon to be President Harris," Emhoff said, addressing the crowd upon arrival.

Evers and Baldwin would later give full speeches, but neither outwardly showed support for Harris' campaign.

The Second Gentleman would go fully into campaign mode for the Vice President, first sharing a story of how he learned President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race.

"A friend of mine showed me his phone with the announcement, and I said, 'I gotta go.' And there was my phone in the car, and I think there were, I don't know, 20 messages: 'Call Kamala.' 'Call Kamala,'" Emhoff said.

After sharing his and Harris' vision for the country, he would close his remarks by saying everyone should register to vote, as Wisconsin has had a history of close races.

"This community right here could decide the election in this state, which could decide the entire election. So you have the power right here in this Hmong community. You have more power than you realize," Emhoff said.

Event coordinator Yee Leng Xiong said that just because Emhoff was coming to campaign for Harris, that did not mean the Hmong American Center, the nonprofit behind the event, was taking a stance on the campaign.

Some festival goers said it's important for Emhoff to arrive in Wausau, for the purpose of state history.

"Quite a surprise. Little unexpected, but considering the importance of the state of Wisconsin, the election, as well as this event, I probably shouldn't be surprised," Scott Brown from Milwaukee said.

Some Harris campaign signs could be seen across the grounds, but not everyone there shared the same level of support, as the Marathon County Republican Party also had a booth.

"He's saying she accomplished things, but I don't think she accomplished much, as far as the borders, she failed, and whatever else she does seems not to work. Bringing this country together, I think there's a clear choice," said Frank Mareno of Stettin.

November's election is now less than 100 days away.