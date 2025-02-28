Mercer EMS application gets approval

The Town of Mercer in Iron County has received word that their EMS application has been approved.

Town Chair Eric Snow said in a Facebook Post that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had approved the application.

He said there were still a few small steps to be completed before Mercer’s ambulances will be operational and serving the community.

Snow hoped that could happen in the first week of March.

He thanked neighboring organizations that have been helping out in the meantime, and all those who worked to make this happen.

Snow also thanked all the community members who have joined the new service and will soon be responding to calls.