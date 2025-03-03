Michigan congressional delegation shines on environmental scorecard

Michigan's congressional delegation has "aced" the National Environmental Scorecard, earning a perfect 100% in 2024.

The League of Conservation Voters uses the scorecard to track lawmakers' votes on a range of bills relating to the environment and democracy - from climate change and wildlife conservation to environmental justice.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both D-Mich., scored 100%, with lifetime scores of 91% and 94%, respectively.

Nick Dodge, communications manager for Michigan's League of Conservation Voters, explained why the state consistently stands out on the scorecard.

"Water is pretty much everywhere around here, and people have a true connection to it," he said. "The people that we send to Congress get that and understand that. Anyone that goes to Congress and votes against our water, they can expect to hear that from their constituents."

The national average scores show a stark contrast between parties, with Democrats generally scoring higher than Republicans. The League said it aims to use the scorecard to hold elected officials accountable and inform voters ahead of elections.

The majority of Republican politicians view environmental policies as examples of government overreach, while most Democrats view them as a pressing need for climate action. Dodge expressed concern over the obvious divide.

"We see environmental issues as nonpartisan," he said. "You're talking about clean air to breathe, safe water to drink. To us, those shouldn't be - and are not - partisan issues."

Of Michigan's neighbors, Ohio's delegation scored 25%, Wisconsin's scored 50% and the Indiana delegation got a zero.

The National Environmental Scorecard is updated each year to reflect the most recent congressional votes.