You won't be able to apply by phone for SSA starting next week

In less than a week, many Wisconsinites will be unable to apply for Social Security benefits over the phone, which could lead to potential disruptions and challenges for millions as the nationwide change takes effect.

Starting April 14, seniors applying for retirement benefits or making direct deposit changes must do so online or in-person at a Social Security Administration office as part of a new identity verification process. The change comes in haste from the White House amid massive federal budget cuts which have already trimmed staff and resources at the agency.

Jim Flaherty, communications director for AARP Wisconsin, said calls to AARP's national call center have more than doubled in the last two months.

"They're concerned, and they're confused," Flaherty observed. "It is up to our President and our Congress to work in a bipartisan manner; this is not a partisan issue. They need to work together to make sure that this program remains strong and solvent for current and future generations."

People can qualify for Social Security benefits through retirement, disability or as a family member of someone who is eligible. More than 1.3 million Wisconsinites receive Social Security benefits. For now, those applying for disability, SSI and Medicare can continue to do so by phone.

There is also confusion about Social Security Administration office closures, which the agency said have been falsely reported but cuts to resources and services disproportionately affect rural and tribal communities. About one in five Wisconsinites would have to drive at least 46 miles from their home to the nearest Social Security office, while nearly half would have to drive at least 23 miles, according to the Urban Institute.

Flaherty emphasized for some, it is more than an inconvenience.

"For a lot of folks, Social Security makes up the majority of their retirement income," Flaherty pointed out. "Cuts to the program and services could be devastating for them. These are folks who are struggling to just to pay their rent or mortgage and put food on the table."

While the Trump Administration has said it will protect Social Security and changes are meant to address fraud and increase efficiency, Flaherty added people are understandably anxious about what could happen next.

"This is a very tough and serious situation that we want folks to be aware of," Flaherty stressed. "This is the time to call your members of Congress and say, 'Hey, you've got to do something before this April 14th deadline to extend this,' because it would be devastating for so many folks."