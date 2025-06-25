Applicants sought to fill vacant Oneida County Board seat

Oneida County needs to find someone to fill a vacant County Board seat in the Town of Woodruff.

The District 16 seat was previously held by Mike Timmons, who died earlier this year.

The seat represents Wards 1 and 2 in the Town of Woodruff.

Those who want to fill the seat need to send a letter of interest to the Oneida County Clerk.

You need to include contact information, background data, experiences and an explanation for how you would expect to represent your constituents.

The person appointed will fill the remainder of a term that expires at the end of April next year.