© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Applicants sought to fill vacant Oneida County Board seat

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 25, 2025 at 6:56 AM CDT

Oneida County needs to find someone to fill a vacant County Board seat in the Town of Woodruff.

The District 16 seat was previously held by Mike Timmons, who died earlier this year.

The seat represents Wards 1 and 2 in the Town of Woodruff.

Those who want to fill the seat need to send a letter of interest to the Oneida County Clerk.

You need to include contact information, background data, experiences and an explanation for how you would expect to represent your constituents.

The person appointed will fill the remainder of a term that expires at the end of April next year.
Tags
Politics & Government Oneida County BoardOneida County Board of SupervisorsWoodruffWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content