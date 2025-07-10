Former Wisconsin Congressman named interim NASA head

A former Congressman who represented northern Wisconsin will become the interim head of NASA.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy will temporarily add Interim NASA Administrator to his duties.

That’s after the President withdrew the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, an Elon Musk associate.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, saying Duffy will be “a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time.”

Trump withdrew Isaacman’s nomination in May, citing a review of his “prior associations.”

Duffy represented Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional district from 2011 to 2019, when he resigned from the position.

He was selected to be the Untied States Transportation Secretary when President Trump began his current term.