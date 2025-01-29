© 2025 WXPR
Former congressman from northern Wisconsin confirmed as U.S. Transportation Secretary

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published January 29, 2025 at 6:48 AM CST
Sean Duffy, President-elect Trump's pick for transportation secretary, testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

A former congressman from northern Wisconsin will be the new Transportation Secretary.

Sean Duffy was confirmed by the Senate to lead the Transportation Department

It gives him a key role in helping President Donald Trump cut regulations and fix the nation’s infrastructure.

Duffy has promised safer Boeing planes, less regulation and help for U.S. companies developing self-driving cars — while not giving any breaks to Elon Musk, a key player in that technology.

Duffy, a 53-year-old former reality TV star, was approved with bipartisan support on a 77-22 vote in the Senate.

He takes over the Department of Transportation at a crucial time at the agency, a massive employer of more than 55,000 that spends tens of billions of dollars annually, oversees the nation’s highways, railroads and airspace and sets safety standards for trains, cars and trucks.
