What to know about the 'No Kings' protests planned for this Saturday

Millions of the people all across the U.S. are expected to participate in planned “No Kings” protests on Saturday, October 18th.

This is the second “No Kings” protests this year.

What are people protesting?

The website organizing the protest states: “The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

In February of this year, President Trump made a reference to himself saying “LONG LIVE THE KING” and The White House official social media shared a fake magazine cover depicting Trump wearing a crown.

The last “No Kings” protest in June aligned with Trump’s birthday and a military parade in Washington, D.C. for the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army. This one comes amid the government shutdown and increased ICE raids.

“This administration has defied our courts, deported American citizens, disappeared people off the streets, and slashed our services—all while orchestrating a massive giveaway to their billionaire allies,” the No Kings website states.

Where are No Kings protests being held?

Protests are being held in towns and cities across the U.S. including those in the Northwoods.

According to the No Kings website this is where and when local protests are being held:

Rhinelander: Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park

Minocqua: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Minocqua Veterans Park

Eagle River: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wall Street Square

Ironwood: Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Ironwood Historic Depot Park

Antigo: Noon to 2:00 p.m. (Address is listed as private, directing people to sign up for more details)

Phillips: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Price County Courthouse

Organizers stress that these are non-violent demonstrations.

Participants are asked not to bring weapons of any kind, even if legally permitted.

“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events,” organizers state.