Wisconsinites press Congress over unaffordable health insurance

Some Wisconsinites are looking to Congress to finish what it started in passing a bipartisan measure which would help lower the cost of soaring premiums that have made their health insurance unaffordable.

Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites who have coverage through the Affordable Care Act are being affected by tax credits, which helped them pay for their health insurance but expired last year.

Marty, a resident of Sparta – who prefers her last name not be used – said the price for her basic level plan increased by $1,000 per month. She previously used about $800 in monthly credits to help her pay for her health insurance.

"I know friends who said that their costs are going up $12,000, $16,000, $24,000, and they have no choice because they have health issues and they have to have medications," Marty noted. "My heart just breaks for them."

Negotiations are currently taking place in Congress on whether to renew Affordable Care Act tax credits for another three years, with 17 Republicans joining Democrats in passing legislation in the House to revive them on Thursday, including Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis. The bill now goes to the Senate for approval.

More than 300,000 Wisconsinites got their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act last year, with rural communities, farmers and small businesses most affected by higher premiums.

Meghan Roh, program director for the advocacy group Opportunity Wisconsin, said skyrocketing health care costs add to the broader affordability crisis affecting state residents.

"Things are unaffordable right now," Roh stressed. "It's not just basic health care. It's your groceries, it's everyday items. So even if you're not someone who is part of the Affordable Care Act, you're still being impacted by these decisions in DC."

Roh emphasized with half of Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage recipients nationwide being small business owners, whom she said Republicans frequently champion as the economy's backbone, there is a compelling case for bipartisan support of the extension currently under congressional consideration.