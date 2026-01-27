Wisconsin professor: Democrats face breaking point over DHS funding feud

A Wisconsin professor is calling another potential government shutdown the ultimate test for the Democratic Party.

Congress is currently in contentious negotiations over a House-approved bill containing additional funding for the Department of Homeland Security, including billions for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as national political uproar continues after immigration agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis during protests over the weekend.

Howard Schweber, professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, argued any compromise could result in a complete collapse of the Democratic Party.

"This is a moment of genuine crisis for the leadership of the Democratic Party," Schweber contended. "If they fail to either stand strong and shut down the government or obtain dramatic spending cuts for DHS and constraints on DHS operations, I think that their leadership of the Democratic Party is over."

The multi-bill package budgets more than $64 billion for DHS. The Senate has until Jan. 30 to approve or amend it or they will risk another government shutdown.

Schweber emphasized Democratic voter support has significantly eroded due to leadership decisions perceived as concessions to Republican demands. He explained during the previous government shutdown, Democratic senators voted to continue funding the government based on promised compromises from the Trump administration, which never materialized.

"The stakes are incredibly high, much higher than they've been in past shutdowns," Schweber emphasized. "The usual arguments about avoiding hardship to federal employees or avoiding being blamed for an economic negative consequence, I don't think have purchased this time around because the issue of violence in the streets has reached a level of intensity that just creates a whole new political environment."

Schwaber noted the deployment of border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota might signal potential White House willingness to adopt more targeted, less aggressive deportation approaches. He's widely seen by GOP lawmakers as a more practical enforcer of current immigration strategies.