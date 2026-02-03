Northern Lights Indivisible holds legal observer training in the Northwoods

In response to the ICE operations in Minneapolis and the two shooting deaths of U.S. citizens by federal agents, Northern Lights Indivisible began organizing a “Preparing for ICE in the Northwoods” training session.

“It's probably unlikely that it'll ever come to Rhinelander. We're a small community. We're in the middle of nowhere, essentially,” said organizer Pat O’Grady. “But in case it does, I think I'd rather be prepared than to suddenly wake up and realize they're here, and then we don't have any preparation in place.”

Wisconsin has seen an increase in immigration arrests in 2025 as compared to 2024, but, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, experts are unsure if any cities in the state would see the same type of operation as Minneapolis.

O’Grady said they originally opened the training up to people that had been previously involved in other Northern Lights Indivisible events. They filled up 45 spots available for the training within a day. They decided to move to a larger venue and those 100 spots also filled up almost immediately with another 50 or so on a waiting list.

The training, held this past Saturday in Rhinelander, was focused on what is within a legal observers’ rights as well as how to de-escalate situations.

“De-escalation is so important. That we learn how to control ourselves first, and then we try to control what our little unit is, to try to calm everyone down a bit, take a step back and get control of the situation,” said O’Grady.

Similar training sessions have been held in recent weeks across the country, including places like Moorehead, MN and Cedar Rapids, IA. MPR reports nearly 30,000 Minnesotans have been trained as constitutional observers.

O’Grady says it’s about safety and accountability with the goal of recording, not interfering.

“We don't get involved in the detainment. What we do is try to protect the people surrounding so they don't get involved, but all the actions are recorded,” said O’Grady. “That way we can make sure that the laws are being followed, and if this should ever come to trial, we do have visual evidence, and it's filed in perpetuity.”

O’Grady stressed that one of the principals of Northern Lights Indivisible has always been non-violence. People that show up to their events with weapons are asked to leave. They encourage people to be safe while acknowledging there is a risk.

“You have to be realistic about what level of risk you're willing to accept. Nothing is guaranteed. We can drive to work in the morning and not be guaranteed return home to safety,” said O’Grady. “But there's some things that are worth standing up for, individual rights, the Constitution.”

O'Grady says people in other local communities have requested a similar training.

A recent FOX News Poll found more than half of voters believe that ICE tactics are “too aggressive.” Another poll by the Pew Research Center found about 74% of Americans say it’s acceptable to record video of immigration officers while making an arrest, while about 44% says its acceptable for officers to arrest U.S. citizens who help people avoid immigration officers.

Northern Lights Indivisible

Northern Lights Indivisible is a local chapter of a national organization that was created in 2016 during President Donald Trump’s first term. According to its website, Indivisible is a “movement of millions of people working to stop the rise of authoritarianism in the United States and to demand a real democracy.”

O’Grady says locally, Northern Lights wants to create change within their community so that, “we're moving forward to a more inclusive society, rather than going backward where we take away rights and freedoms.”

They organized the ‘No Kings’ protests in Rhinelander, including the one in October that drew hundreds of people. They also plan to organize another one that has been announced for March 28.

