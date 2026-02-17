© 2026 WXPR
Gov. Evers to give last State of the State Address Tuesday night

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:50 AM CST
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Evers signed an executive order Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, allowing Wisconsin to become the latest state to launch a task force to study the affects of artificial intelligence on the workforce, a growing area of concern among state leaders nationwide.
Morry Gash
/
AP
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be giving the State of the State address tonight.

It begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The annual address given in the Assembly Chambers outlines the Governor’s priorities in the year ahead.

This will be Governor Evers last State of the State Address. He is not seeking re-election.

The new Governor will be decided in the November 3rd election later this year.

You can watch the address at Wisconsin Eye.

Politics & Government WXPR News
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
