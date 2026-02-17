Gov. Evers to give last State of the State Address Tuesday night

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be giving the State of the State address tonight.

It begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The annual address given in the Assembly Chambers outlines the Governor’s priorities in the year ahead.

This will be Governor Evers last State of the State Address. He is not seeking re-election.

The new Governor will be decided in the November 3rd election later this year.

You can watch the address at Wisconsin Eye.