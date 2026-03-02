Vacant post in Iron County filled

A vacant post in Iron County government has been filled.

The Governor’s office announced the appointment of Candice Krall to be Register of Deeds for Iron County.

“Candice Krall’s experience, as well as her knowledge of Iron County, make her well qualified to carry out the responsibilities of Register of Deeds,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident that she will lead the office and serve the people of Iron County well in this role.”

The appointment fills a vacancy caused by the resignation of Brancy Rowe.

Krall will serve the remainder of a term that ends on January 5th, 2029.

She says her experience with Iron County Human Services for the last nine years gives her respect for the importance of accurate and accessible public records.