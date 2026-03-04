Special legislative session called to address 'gerrymandering'

Wisconsin’s Governor is calling a special legislative session on the topic of partisan gerrymandering.

The Governor on Tuesday signed an executive order calling the special session.

He wants to see a constitutional amendment drafted to ban the practice of drawing political districts to favor a particular party.

While the Governor can call a special session, lawmakers are not required to act on his idea.

They can simply meet and adjourn the session.

In 2024, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down legislative maps that were then in place as unconstitutional.

New maps that are felt to be more competitive are now in place.