© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Special legislative session called to address 'gerrymandering'

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:45 AM CST
Map of Wisconsin Congressional districts
Map of Wisconsin Congressional districts

Wisconsin’s Governor is calling a special legislative session on the topic of partisan gerrymandering.

The Governor on Tuesday signed an executive order calling the special session.

He wants to see a constitutional amendment drafted to ban the practice of drawing political districts to favor a particular party.

While the Governor can call a special session, lawmakers are not required to act on his idea.

They can simply meet and adjourn the session.

In 2024, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down legislative maps that were then in place as unconstitutional.

New maps that are felt to be more competitive are now in place.
Tags
Politics & Government redistrictingWisconsin legislatureGovernorGovernor EversTony EversWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Related Content