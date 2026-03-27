What to know about the No Kings rallies planned locally for this Saturday

Millions of people at expected to attend more than 3,000 planned protests and rallies in the U.S. as part of the ‘No Kings’ demonstration.

There are also ones planned in other countries.

Locally, ones are planned for Ironwood, Eagle River, Rhinelander, Minocqua, Phillips, Merrill, and Antigo.

Why are people protesting?

Tarun Patel is an organizer with Northern Indivisible and will be speaking at the rally in Ironwood.

“My message is going to be to draw on the lessons of our founders and to provide inspiration to encourage folks, everyday folks, to engage in civic participation, in nonviolent, peaceful civic participation, and holding their elected leaders accountable,” said Patel.

Patel believes people, no matter how they vote, share the concern of rising cost of living and upholding the constitution.

He says these rallies are non-partisan and focused on standing up for checks and balances, fair elections, and that everyone's voice matters.

“There are conservatives that are in this movement just as well as there are liberals,” said Patel. “This is about dispensing with those silly labels that the media has conditioned us to and going back to just talking with one another and actively listening to one another and focusing on those shared values and shared issues and addressing those accordingly.”

Organizers are focused on the war in Iran, ICE agents in airports, and what national organizers are calling the “constant chaos” by the Trump Administration.

Looking Back

The first No Kings demonstrations were held in June 2025 in response to immigration enforcement tactics, indiscriminate firing of federal workers, and the cancellation of programs that had previously been authorized by Congress.

There was a second one later that year in October that drew nearly 7 million protestors nationwide, according to organizers.

The one in Rhinelander drew hundreds to Pioneer Park.

Given the number of events planned, Saturday could be the single largest day of nationwide protest in U.S. history.

Organizers stress these are lawful and nonviolent protests.

Where are these protests happening?

Local organizers register on the No Kings website. The national flagship protest is taking place in St. Paul, MN where organizers are expecting more than 80,000 people to march and gather at the Minnesota Capitol, according to MPR.

According to the No Kings website, here are where protests are planned locally:

Ironwood

2:00 PM — 4:00 PM CDT

Downtown City Square

Eagle River

12:00 PM — 1:00 PM CDT

Eagle River Farmers' Market

Minocqua

11:00 AM — 1:00 PM CDT

Minocqua Veterans Park

Phillips

1:00 PM — 2:30 PM CDT

Price County Courthouse

Rhinelander

12:00 PM — 2:00 PM CDT

At the corner of Lincoln Street and Eisenhower Expressway

