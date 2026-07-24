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Wisconsin Senator takes on powerful new role

WXPR
Published July 24, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
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AP
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A U.S. Senator from Wisconsin will take on a powerful new role.

This week, Ron Johnson was named chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget by the Republican Conference.

In a statement, Johnson said he intends to maximize the opportunity to define the fiscal challenge we face and expose fraud in government programs.

He also said he wants to work with the House, Senate and White House to enact as much of President Trump’s agenda as possible.

The position was previously held by Lindsey Graham, who recently died.
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Politics & Government Ron JohnsonSen. Ron JohnsonSenator Ron Johnsonus senateWXPR News
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