Rhinelander selects Angela Gorall as new city administrator

The Rhinelander City Common Council unanimously appointed Angela Gorall to serve as the new City Administrator.

Gorall has 26 years of local government experience—with a career spanning municipal administration, finance, human resources, strategic planning, organizational leadership, and community development.

She currently serves as Deputy City Administrator for the City of Woodbury, Minnesota, a community of more than 81,000 residents.

According to the press release announcing her appointment, Gorall holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. She is also an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager (ICMA-CM).

“Angela brings an exceptional depth of municipal experience, but just as importantly, she demonstrated a genuine enthusiasm for Rhinelander and a strong commitment to collaborative leadership,” Mayor Kristopher Hanus said in a statement. “The Council and our leadership team were impressed by her experience, professionalism, and hands-on approach. We are excited to welcome Angela to Rhinelander and look forward to working with her.”

Before joining Woodbury in 2018, Gorall served for nearly five years as Administrator for the Village of Bellevue, Wisconsin, where she oversaw municipal operations, budgeting, human resources, strategic planning, and organizational initiatives. She previously served as the first Administrator/Clerk for the Town of Buchanan and began her career in planning and public administration consulting.

“I am incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the City of Rhinelander,” Gorall said. “Rhinelander is a community I genuinely care about, and I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the Mayor, Common Council, City staff, residents, and community partners.”

The City Administrator serves as the City’s chief administrative officer, overseeing day-to- day municipal operations, supporting the Mayor and Common Council in implementing policy and strategic priorities, coordinating City departments, overseeing financial and personnel administration, and supporting economic development and community partnerships.

Gorall is expected to begin her role with the City on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The City of Rhinelander partnered with Innovative Public Advisors (IPA), a public sector recruitment and strategy firm, to conduct the executive recruitment process for the City Administrator position.

Gorall replaces former City Administrator Patrick Reagan who resigned in August for the city administrator position in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

