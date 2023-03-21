Traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Nicolet College in May

A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Nicolet College in May.

The college is one of 31 sites selected in the U.S. to host it.

At 375 feet long and 7.5 feet tall, the “Wall That Heals” is about three-quarters the size of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Just like the memorial, the traveling replica features the names of more than 58,000 soldiers who were killed or missing in action during the Vietnam War.

“It’s going to be like you’re out at Washington D.C.,” said Casey Lehmann, the financial advisor and the co-chair for the DEI committee at Nicolet College.

She helped spearhead the effort to bring the Wall That Heals to Nicolet.

The Wall That Heals was created and is managed by the same group responsible for the memorial in D.C., the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

“They’re very adamant about making sure you get that quiet experience when you’re going up to the wall that heals. It’s going to be a moving experience,” said Lehmann.

The Wall That Heals will be set up and available for visitors 24 hours a day May 18 through 21.

Schools and other groups can sign up ahead of time for guided tours.

People can also get involved through volunteering.

Lehmann says they still need able-bodied people to help assemble and take down the Wall.

“Those ones have several slots available yet. They do ask for able-bodied people to help with that because the slabs are 80 lbs. each. It’s a two- to three-person lift to get them into the panels,” said Lehman.

People can also sign up to help at the Wall with things like helping locate names or with the visitor booth.

There will also be a procession through Rhinelander on May 16th when the Wall is delivered.

“They’re going to start at noon. They will come down Highway 8, down Kemp St., and then turn by Pioneer Park and head out to Nicolet College,” said Lehman. “It’s an opportunity to welcome home those soldiers that didn’t make it home and also because a lot of the veterans that did serve in Vietnam and came back, they were not treated well when they came back. This is our way of welcoming them home as well and giving them the honor they deserve.”

Nicolet has information on the exhibit, how to volunteer, and scheduling a tour on its website.