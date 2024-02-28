Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center to host series of Veteran Town Halls starting March 5

Veterans, their families, and the public are invited to meet with members of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Leadership and outreach teams from the VA Medical Center will be travelling around northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula starting next week.

They’ll be hosting nine Veteran Town Halls between March 5-7.

The VA Medical Center says it’s an opportunity for people to ask questions and learn about changes to their benefits and healthcare.

“Veterans can expect updates on the PACT Act and the construction projects we are working on,” said Medical Center Director John P. Shealey in statement, “but the most important part of these events happens when we are answering Veterans questions and hearing their feedback live and in person.”

The Veteran Town Halls:

American Legion Hall, 251 N US Hwy 141, Crivitz, WI, 54114, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

American Legion Hall, 818 1st street, Menominee, MI, 49858, March 5, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. CT.

The Bonifas Arts Center, 700 1st Ave S, Escanaba, MI, 49829, March 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Vietnam Veterans of America, E8025 Jingle Bell Lane, Christmas, MI, 49862, March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

VFW Post, 54 N Mitchell Street, Gwinn, MI, 49841, March 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

American Legion Post 44, 700 W Bluff Street, Marquette, MI, 49855, March 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

American Legion 3050 County Road 496, Ishpeming, MI, 49849, March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, 18341 US-41, L’Anse, MI, 49946, March 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.