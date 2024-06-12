Space cleared at planned site for tiny homes for veterans near Rhinelander

A tiny home village for veterans in Rhinelander is one step closer to reality.

The Northwoods Veterans Homestead (NVH) has been in the works since 2019.

At the end of May, crews cleared about 1.5-2 acres of land out of the 3.56 acres available that will soon be home to the veteran's tiny homes. Gordy Edington, the president and co-founder of the NVH, says there is still more work that needs to be done before they can start building the houses.

"We need to raise enough money to build a community," Edington said. "We need to have the community center built before we can start the tiny home project itself."

Based on his estimations they need to fundraise approximately one point four million dollars for the community center

The goal is to have the village up and running by 2026.