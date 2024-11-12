Ceremonies honor veterans in locations across Wisconsin

Events large and small took place across north central Wisconsin to honor veterans.

Veterans Day was November 11th.

The event in Weston saw dozens from the community show up to support our area veterans.

The celebration happens yearly, and gives the veterans a special moment to be recognized for their sacrifices.

Organizers put this together not only to honor the veterans who show up, but ones who couldn't make it.

Ambassador Cheryl Surfus said, "For me it has a great importance, my father was killed in the war and has a book written about him. My step father was in the war, my husband was in the service, and we wouldn't be here today if we didn't have our veterans. We wouldn't have our freedoms if we didn't have our veterans…”

Ambassador Sharon Reyer Oertel continued, “...It's very important for these gentlemen and women who have served us to be honored today."

Students from Weston Elementary came to the event with hand-written letters, and gave them out in a mail call to the veterans.

They were extremely touched by the kids' gesture, saying how great it was to see the younger generations care for them.

Veteran William Thomas said, "Shows their appreciation and wonderful symbolism to get those letters from the kids. Really means a lot to a veteran."

Everyone who played a part in the veterans' special day say they were thrilled to be a part of it. And veterans say the day meant everything to them.

Thomas continued, "You know, to appreciate the sacrifice that the veterans made for this great country and to keep us free and give us the great life that we have here. This is the greatest country in the world, if you've ever been anywhere else, I was sure always happy to get back to the U.S. I always was, anyways."