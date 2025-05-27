© 2025 WXPR
Photo Gallery: Memorial Day Ceremonies in Oneida County

WXPR
Published May 27, 2025 at 9:24 AM CDT
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 26 2025.
1 of 13  — 2025-05-25 Northwoods-18.jpg
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 26 2025.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 26 2025.
2 of 13  — 2025-05-25 Northwoods-29.jpg
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 26 2025.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
3 of 13  — 2025-05-24 Union Grove-95.jpg
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
Photo By Dave Melancon
Members of the American Legion Riders District 11 placed flags in front of Veterans' graves at the Northwoods National Cemetery Tuesday.
4 of 13  — 2025-05-20 Flags In-184.jpg
Members of the American Legion Riders District 11 placed flags in front of Veterans’ graves at the Northwoods National Cemetery Tuesday.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
5 of 13  — 2025-05-24 Union Grove-232.jpg
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
6 of 13  — 2025-05-24 Union Grove-621-Edit (1).jpg
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Rhinelander High School on Monday, May 26 2025
7 of 13  — 2025-05-28 High School-204-Enhanced-NR.jpg
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Rhinelander High School on Monday, May 26 2025
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Forest Home Cemetery by the Northwoods Honor Guard.
8 of 13  — 2025-05-28 Forest Home-27.jpg
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Forest Home Cemetery by the Northwoods Honor Guard.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
9 of 13  — 2025-05-24 Union Grove-104.jpg
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
10 of 13  — 2025-05-24 Union Grove-670.jpg
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Rhinelander High School on Monday, May 26 2025
11 of 13  — 2025-05-28 High School-180-Edit.jpg
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Rhinelander High School on Monday, May 26 2025
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
12 of 13  — 2025-05-24 Union Grove-84.jpg
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 25 2025
13 of 13  — 2025-05-25 Northwoods-246.jpg
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 25 2025
Photo by Dave Melancon

People across the Northwoods honored U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Memorial Day Ceremonies were held across the region this weekend.

Photos in this gallery include the ceremonies at Union Grove Cemetery, Forest Home Cemetery, Northwoods National Cemetery, and Rhinelander High School.

Photos by Dave Melancon.
Veterans Affairs WXPR NewsMemorial Day
