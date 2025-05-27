Photo Gallery: Memorial Day Ceremonies in Oneida County
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 26 2025.
Photo By Dave Melancon
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
Members of the American Legion Riders District 11 placed flags in front of Veterans’ graves at the Northwoods National Cemetery Tuesday.
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Rhinelander High School on Monday, May 26 2025
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Forest Home Cemetery by the Northwoods Honor Guard.
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at Rhinelander High School on Monday, May 26 2025
The Memorial Day ceremony held at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on Saturday, May 24.
The Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw on Monday, May 25 2025
People across the Northwoods honored U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Memorial Day Ceremonies were held across the region this weekend.
Photos in this gallery include the ceremonies at Union Grove Cemetery, Forest Home Cemetery, Northwoods National Cemetery, and Rhinelander High School.
Photos by Dave Melancon.