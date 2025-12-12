Northwoods National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans with Wreaths Across America ceremony

Remember. Honor. Teach.

Those are the three main goals of the Wreaths Across America ceremonies.

“The teach part really focuses on youth. Teaching the youth about the sacrifices that have been made to enjoy and have the freedoms that we have in our country,” said Casey Crump. Crump is the adjutant for the Northwoods Honor Guard.

They’ll be one of the veteran groups at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw. The American Legion Riders, Wisconsin District 11 Veterans Ceremony, and UGC, Inc. help with the event.

The Northwoods Cemetery is one of three national cemeteries in Wisconsin.

“It means a lot, especially considering we have a lot of individuals up here who have served in the military,” said Crump. “Being able to provide a place of honor for them to receive their last rights and to be interned out there with their brothers and their sisters, it's very special to us.”

Crump hopes people will take the time to honor those who served at the ceremony on Saturday.

People can also volunteer to lay some of the 300 wreaths.

“When we place a wreath, we have a little saying that we like to say, ‘We place a wreath on the grave of an American hero,’ and we say their name out loud. We say that name out loud because we believe that as that name travels up in the air, that individual up there will hear it, and they'll know that they're not forgotten, and they'll be able to look down upon us. Then we say, ‘Thank you for your service from a grateful nation,’” said Crump.

The ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the forecasted extreme cold on Saturday, Crump says they’ll be keeping the ceremony short this year.

Parking in the National Cemetery is reserved for ceremonial vehicles. People are encouraged to take one of the busses from Rondele Ranch which leave at 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Rondele Ranch is located at 8959 Co Hwy K, Harshaw, WI 54529.

Crump says people can even stay on the bus and observe the ceremony from there.

Free meals donated by local businesses are available at Rondele after the ceremony.

While the wreaths for this year have already been purchased, people can support the event by sponsoring one for next year. They are $17 a wreath. Crump says for every wreath sponsored between Dec. 13 and Dec. 31, a second will be donated.

