Hero remembered at American Legion post in Adams

American Legion Red Cloud Post 250 celebrated their 100 year anniversary by unveiling a banner of Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. and hosted members of the Ho-Chunk nation.

"He is a Medal of Honor winner, he deserves our respect regardless of how long ago it was. We wanted to bring something out to the public to bring his name back out to provide that honor of what he did for our generations," said Post 250 Commander Al Arndt.

The sign is posted on the side of the American Legion building, serving as a reminder of the Corporal's bravery.

"It means a lot that we remember the people that are gone," said Post 250 Vice Commander Jerry Murphy.

The project took around a year to complete, the community pitching in $5,000 to help.

"The community came out of the woodwork for this. This was very nice of them. I have not seen such a small community give so much in such little of time," Arndt said.

One of the creators of the sign said the project held a special place in her heart.

"It is truly an honor. I actually probably wrongly call them my vets. But they are our vets. They're all of our vets. We're here and we have our freedoms because of them," said Suzy Nolet of Graphics Direct.

Corporal Red Cloud is remembered for his bravery not just by fellow veterans, but by the community.

"His story will give you goosebumps, bring you to tears. Corporal Red Cloud saved his unit," Nolet said.

If you would like to visit the sign it can be found at American Legion Red Cloud Post 250 located at 207 N. Main St. Friendship, Wisconsin, 53934.

More information about the Corporal can be found here.