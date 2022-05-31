Flags should be properly retired when they reach the end of their life

The flag is a powerful and prevalent symbol, especially on Memorial Day. But what if the one you have flying at home is a bit worse for wear?

The first step is not throwing it away. Instead, drop it off at your local American Legion or VFW Post so it can be properly retired and burned. An area veteran said even the simple act of swapping an old flag for a new one can show a lot of respect for those who died protecting it.

"It's a symbol of our freedom and our country. We have to continue to do that, we have to realize that our country stands for freedom," said Vietnam Veteran David Bautsch.

According to the U.S. Flag code, a flag should be retired when it is, "no longer a fitting emblem for display." This includes when it is dirty, torn, or faded.