Eau Claire Sheriff searching for homicide suspect, may be in Northern WI or U.P.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has identified the man they claim is responsible for a homicide last week.

According to a press release, the Sheriff's Department believes Phillip R. Novak, 36, shot and killed 46-year-old Eddie Banks of Eau Claire on June 16th.

Banks' body was found in a ditch in Eau Claire.

The Sheriff's Department believes Novak may be in Northern Wisconsin or Michigan's upper peninsula.

Anyone with information about Novak is urged to contact the Eau Claire County Communications center at (715) 839-4972, or anonymously submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.