Bus crash injures some students in central Wisconsin

About 20 students were on a school bus in Rib Mountain when it went off the road Monday morning as students claim the driver passed out.

According to a Wausau School District email to parents, it said the crash "left some Rib Mountain Elementary students injured."

Several State Patrol units, Marathon County Sheriff and EMS responded to a school bus crash on County Highway NN and Partridge Drive in the Town of Rib Mountain.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol email: "Witnesses say the bus drove into the ditch, struck a stationary object, then moved back onto the roadway and pulled onto a side street and parked. There were approximately 20 children on the bus. All of the children are being medically cleared at Aspirus in Wausau - a few children sustained minor injuries."

State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation along with a post-crash investigation, the email said.

The school district email said:

"Tomorrow morning, we will have additional counselors at Rib Mountain Elementary to help support students and their families, just like we did today.

We also want to remind you that we are all here to support you and your students, as well as our staff in any way we can. Throughout the Wausau School District, we have a whole team of trained Pupil Services professionals ready to help you. If you or your child would like to meet with a member of that team, please reach out to your building principal. Please know, you can also send an email to communications@wausauschools.org and we will get you to the right people.

We’d also like to extend a sincere thank you to our Rib Mountain Elementary staff, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Town of Rib Mountain for their efforts to support our students, their families, and staff through this event."