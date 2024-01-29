© 2024 WXPR
Tax season getting underway, but help is available

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 29, 2024 at 7:26 AM CST

The individual income tax filing season is now underway.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) says it’s ready to help taxpayers with their tax preparation and filing needs.

The revenue department’s WisTax electronic filing system is available free to qualified taxpayers who have completed their federal Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

WisTax replaces WI e-file, and plans are in the works to continue expanding this free tax filing service.

Wisconsin is also participating in the IRS Free File program for the first time.

Qualifying taxpayers can use a certified Free File software provider to file their federal and Wisconsin returns for free.

Free tax preparation services are also available to qualifying taxpayers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly volunteer programs.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
