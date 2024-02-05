© 2024 WXPR
Frozen road declaration ended for all of Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:57 AM CST
Pixabay

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has ended the frozen road declaration for the entire state.

It has also put Class II road restrictions in place statewide.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes to make such decisions.

Frost tubes are liquid-filled devices under pavement to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads or thawed to force the lifting of the frozen road declaration.
