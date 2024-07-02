Busy roads and some construction-related delays expected over the holiday weekend

Wisconsin roads are expected to be busy this week.

AAA estimates 1.4 million people will be taking a road trip for the long holiday weekend.

Peak travel times are expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends drivers check 511 Wisconsin online or on the app before driving.

Most construction projects are on hold, but there are some across the state that may delay traffic.

North Central Wisconsin

WIS 13 in Colby is closed from WIS 153 to Marathon County N. Traffic is detoured via WIS 29 and WIS 97. Marathon County: Watch for lane closures on WIS 13 in: Colby between Marathon County N and the southern Colby limits; Spencer from WIS 98 to LaSalle Street; and Unity from 2 nd Street to northern Unity limits.

WIS 117 in Bonduel is closed between South Street and Shawano County BE. Traffic is detoured via WIS 29, WIS 55, and WIS 52. Wood County: WIS 80 is closed to through traffic from the Juneau County Line to Pine Street and from Marathon Avenue in Babcock to the WIS 80/173 intersection north of Babcock. WIS 80 and WIS 173 are closed to all traffic between Pine Street and Marathon Avenue in Babcock with no through access. Traffic is detoured via WIS 21, WIS 13, WIS 73, and WIS 173.

Northeast Wisconsin

Outagamie and Winnebago counties: Northbound I-41 is reduced to two lanes between Main Street and US 10/WIS 441 in the Fox Valley area. Significant delays are expected and drivers should consider alternate routes. Watch for lane shifts and reduced speed limits.

Outagamie County: WIS 54 is closed at the WIS 55/County C/Ivory Street intersection in downtown Seymour. Traffic is detoured via WIS 47, Outagamie County G, and Mainline Drive.

WIS 76 is closed at the WIS 76 and School Road intersection in Greenville. Traffic is detoured via WIS 96, Outagamie County CB, and WIS 15. Outagamie County: WIS 96 is closed to through between WIS 55 in Kaukauna and Outagamie County U in Wrightstown. Drivers should follow the signed detour via WIS 55, I-41 and County U.

Northwest Wisconsin

Barron and Washburn counties: Both directions of US 53 traffic are located on the southbound lanes, between 26 th Avenue north of Rice Lake to Pine Grover Road south of Sarona. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Vehicles weighing 20 tons or less are detoured via West Bigelow Street, West Holman Lakeview Drive, Omaha Street East and 1 st Avenue West. Vehicles weighing more than 20 tons are detoured via US 2, County A and WIS 13.

The ramp from County S to southbound US 53 northwest of Chippewa Falls is closed. One lane is open each way on County S at the US 53 interchange. Watch for lane shifts and be alert to a lane width restriction of 10.5 feet in both lanes. Dunn County: WIS 64, from County O north of Boyceville east to the north junction of County W, is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 19, WIS 170, WIS 40 and US 53. WIS 25, which runs north and south through the project limits, remains open to traffic.

WIS 70 is reduced to a single lane of traffic controlled by stop signs at Log Creek northwest of the unincorporated community of Oxbo. Washburn County: Both directions of US 53 are located on the southbound lanes between Wildcat Road, southeast of Spooner, and County A. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Southeast Wisconsin

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton.

The intersection of WIS 11 and County J near the city of Burlington is closed for roundabout construction. Walworth and Racine counties: WIS 20, between East Troy and Waterford, is closed to through traffic for a bridge replacement and resurfacing project. Traffic is detoured via WIS 83, I-43 and WIS 120.

WIS 36, between the city of Burlington and the city of Lake Geneva, is closed to through traffic for a bridge replacement and resurfacing project. The signed detour follows WIS 11, WIS 83, WIS 50, US 12 and WIS 120. Walworth County: WIS 11 near the city of Elkhorn is closed to through traffic for a box culvert replacement project. Traffic is detoured via WIS 67 and I-43.

Southwest Wisconsin

Columbia County: Three lanes are open in each direction on the I-39/90/94 bridge over the Wisconsin River, south of Portage. Watch for lane shifts and reduced speeds.

Two lanes are open on I-90/94 westbound bridges over Newville Road and Rock Lake Road near Lake Mills. Be alert for reduced speeds and lane shifts. Monroe County: Two lanes remain open in both directions on I-90/94 near Tomah. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Sauk County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction between Wisconsin Dells and Portage.

Wisconsin DOT is reminding drivers to Buckle up and put the phone down while driving.