Increase in online gambling a concern for teens

The increase in online and sport gambling could put teens at risk.

The Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling says they’re seeing a huge boom in when it comes to teens struggling with problem gambling.

They encourage parents to be aware of potential signs of trouble, like changes in interests, behaviors or spending habits.

What starts as fun with friends can lead to a gambling addiction.

“A lot of times parents see gambling as a safe alternative to alcohol, drugs, sex or whatever you have. In reality, it isn’t. It can be just as dangerous, maybe more dangerous,” said Rose Blozinski, the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling.

If you suspect your teen has a gambling problem, you can reach out to the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling.