Fall season presents a higher risk for collisions with deer

Deer tend to turn up on roads more frequently this time of year.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to be alert for deer.

Deer crash numbers typically increase in October and November in Wisconsin, as more deer move around during peak mating season.

“This is a busy time of year on the roads for both deer and motorists,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “It can be hard to spot deer along the road and their movements are unpredictable, so it’s important that drivers are vigilant and avoid distractions while driving.”

Deer are most active during the early morning and evening hours. Be sure to use your headlights as daylight transitions to dusk and deer become more difficult to see, especially as daylight saving time ends in November.

In 2023, there were more than 16,000 crashes involving deer in Wisconsin, killing 14 people and injuring 585 people. Staying alert is an important step to be safe this time of year.

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer with your vehicle, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving, which can result in a loss of control and a more serious crash.

Motorcyclists are at a greater risk of injury in a crash involving a deer. Of the approximately 16,000 deer crashes last year, 196 were motorcycle crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities and 53 serious injuries.