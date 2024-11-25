Holiday travel: 1.4 million Wisconsinites expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving

Nearly 1.6 million Wisconsinites are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, which is 2.3% more than last year, according to AAA. That is an all-time high for Thanksgiving. National travel numbers are also expected to set new records with an estimated 79.9 million travelers.

In Wisconsin, majority of people will be traveling by car.

Some good news is gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving compared to the same time last year.

A gallon of gas is down about 26-cents to $3.00.

According to AAA, the busiest times to travel by car over Thanksgiving are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

The best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day itself when interstates and highways are typically clear.

People returning home on Sunday should leave early in the morning.

Airports are also expected to be busier this year with domestic flights up 3% compared to last year.