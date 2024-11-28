U.S. Supreme Court ponders review of Wisconsin gender-identity case

The U.S. Supreme Court is deciding whether to review a Wisconsin case over the issue of gender identity at school.

The case Parents Protecting Our Children v. Eau Claire Area School District asks to strike down a school policy some parents believe infringes upon their right to make major health-related decisions with their children. The district said its policy was created to provide direction and resources for transgender students and those with questions about their gender identity, including when they do not feel safe or accepted at home.

Hayley Archer, staff attorney at the ACLU of Wisconsin, said the focus should remain on the children.

"I believe one of the reasons that this question is debated is because it is complex," Archer observed. "We're balancing the rights of parents, we're balancing the rights of schools, we're balancing the rights of students. And ultimately, the safety of the student, in my opinion, the most important of these rights."

The parent group argued the school policy encourages kids to hide important aspects of their health, like changing pronouns at school. Lower courts have dismissed the case because none of the group's children are involved. So, it is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court, which hears about 1% of requested cases, to review it.

Luke Berg, deputy counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, who represents Parents Protecting Our Children, said usurping parental rights can be harmful to kids with questions about their gender identity.

"Children who have struggled with this and later come out of it have said, 'It was not actually helpful for me to have adults around me affirming that I was really the opposite sex; it actually confused me further.'" Berg asserted. "This can do harm to children and in our view, that's why parents need to be involved."

The Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health reports nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth in the state seriously consider suicide. Nationwide, the rates drop significantly for transgender and nonbinary youth who feel accepted at home, according to the Trevor Project. It noted, however, fewer than 40% of LGBTQ+ youth feel accepted at home.